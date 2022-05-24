AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Republican primary race for Texas Attorney General led to a runoff, pitting incumbent Ken Paxton against Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

See election results in this race below starting at 7 p.m.

Paxton led the way in the primary, but could not clear the 50% vote threshold to avoid a runoff. Bush finished second in the four candidate field, edging out Congressman Louie Gohmert and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

Paxton has been Texas’ top lawyer since 2015. Both he and Bush have made the border a large part of their platform.

Bush challenged Paxton to five televised debates. Paxton did not respond to that challenge.

Bush has sought to highlight ongoing legal issues facing Paxton. He is still facing a criminal case, for which he was indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, as well as a newer FBI investigation and lawsuit brought against him by his former aides.

Paxton has called the investigations partisan and biased.

Polling from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas shows both Bush and Paxton have low favorability ratings among voters. But their numbers show a slight edge for Paxton with 35% favorability versus 28% for Bush.