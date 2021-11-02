Buda voters projected to pass transportation projects

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda voters decided in the special election whether or not to approve two propositions that will provide funding for projects aimed to improve transportation, parks and recreation.

If both propositions are approved, they will cause a maximum annual tax increase of $38 per year or $3.17 per month for the average Buda home valued at $287,927. At least Prop A is projected to pass, as of 9:32 p.m. Of the estimated 58% of votes reported, 75.17% are for the measure.

Proponents of these propositions say it will make roads safer and are necessary to keep up with the increasing number of residents moving into Buda.

Proposition A

Prop. A, which is projected to pass, proposes a $73.57 million bond — the projected cost for 14 transportation projects. These projects include improvements to bridges and intersections, drainage improvements and adding pedestrian and bike lanes to roads.

Here are the outlined projects and costs that will move forward:

See election results below:

Proposition B

If approved, Prop. B will provide $16.09 million in funding for parks and recreation projects, which include the construction of new trails, pedestrian bridges and enhancements to parks.

Here are the outlined projects and costs that will move forward if if Prop. B is approved:

See election results below: