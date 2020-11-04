Bray, Howard hope to represent Western Travis County in Commissioners Court Precinct 3 seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new face will represent Western Travis County on the Commissioners Court following this election. Republican Becky Bray and Democrat Ann Howard are vying for the Precinct 3 seat.

See the latest election results here:

Bray is a native to Austin and a transportation engineer, transportation planner and land planner. She says her work managing multi-million dollar projects, including in the precinct she hopes to represent, has prepared her for the role.

Howard was the first Executive Director of Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, and has also served on board for Any Baby Can and One Voice Central Texas. She also worked as a defense attorney and legal counsel to Joe Biden in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.

The Precinct 3 seat was left empty after Gerald Daugherty retired.