Boundary hiccup causes hundreds of mail-in ballots to be reprinted in Caldwell County

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden says their elections office has resent 613 mail-in ballots because of a boundary mistake that put one election on some voters’ ballots that shouldn’t have been there.

Haden says the unincorporated City of Maxwell formed a special utility district, and the board of directors is supposed to be on the ballot for Maxwell voters.

Haden says the county elections office sent a proof of the ballot, along with the boundaries, to the special utility district for approval.

“They approved it, sent it back, said it was good. And then we discovered that there was an error,” he said.

About four and a half miles south of Maxwell, Martindale’s mayor says one of his voters reported the error to him after seeing the Maxwell election on his mail-in ballot.

Haden says the county called the Texas Secretary of State’s office, which advised they reprint all ballots for precincts 2, 3, 4 and a small part of precinct 1.

He says not all of those voters received a misprinted ballot, but they are reprinting out of an abundance of caution.

“Rather than try to figure out who got an incorrect ballot and who got a correct ballot, we just recalled those ballots and then resent them out,” Haden said.

That means some voters will get the exact same ballot they may have already turned in—but Haden says they need to fill out the new one they will soon be getting.

“We sent out a letter with the corrected ballots explaining to each voter that if you’ve already sent your ballot in—the incorrect ballot—that it would be destroyed, and that you needed to use your correct ballot,” Haden explained.

If you live in those precincts and have not submitted your mail-in ballot yet, “then we asked them to mark their envelope void, send that back; we would destroy it, and use the new ballot,” he said.