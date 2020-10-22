Both parties urge Texans to vote the entire ballot as millions of dollars pour into state House races

Gov. Greg Abbott talks to voters in Fort Worth, urging them to vote the entire ballot (Courtesy: KSAS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in the Fort Worth suburbs had a surprise knock at the door on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott, facing a fierce effort by Democrats to flip nine seats and assume control of the state house, urged voters to pick Republicans up and down the ballot with less than two weeks left before Election Day.

“Vote all the way down the ballot,” Abbott told reporters. “Of course they’re going to vote for president. They probably are going to be voting for United States Senate. But they need to vote all the way down the ballot.”

The presidential election matchup between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is already drawing record turnout during Texas’ extended early voting period, in a state usually knocked for poor voter turnout.

But with the elimination of straight-ticket voting, Abbott’s campaign is investing millions of dollars to help elect Republicans to the state legislature, concerned some voters won’t make it to crucial down-ballot races.

Abbott’s campaign is spending “mid-seven figures,” according to a report from the Texas Tribune, on Texas House races before Election Day. Forward Majority, a national Democratic super PAC, announced this week it would spend $12 million to flip the house, doubling its previous commitment.

“Our top strategic imperative is flipping the Texas House,” said Abhi Rahman, communications director for the Texas Democratic Party. “So much is at stake during this election and national groups like Forward Majority understand that importance.”

Early voting continues through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.