‘Big Battles Ahead’: What’s next for the group behind Austin’s Proposition A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite Tuesday’s resounding defeat of Austin’s Proposition A, the group behind the ballot initiative says there are “big battles ahead.”

Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek, the founders of the political action committee Save Austin Now, addressed their supporters at the group’s election night party, expressing disappointment over Tuesday’s results, but vowing that more work is ahead.

“We are not going anywhere,” Petricek said, her words greeted with applause.

Mackowiak said Save Austin Now could wade into a potential city council special election to replace District 4 Austin Council Member Greg Casar, who recently confirmed a potential run for Congress.

“And then we’re going to have an epic battle for half of our city council seats and the mayor’s office in November, potentially with runoffs in December,” Mackowiak said. “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Mayor Steve Adler will not be running for re-election, as he will have served the maximum term for the position.

In an interview with KXAN last week, Mackowiak confirmed the group is also looking at possibly placing another ballot item in the upcoming May election. He said there are three topics under consideration: housing affordability, transportation needs and “transparency at City Hall.”

Before the projected failure of Proposition A, Save Austin Now had been riding a wave of political momentum following last spring’s voter-approved reinstatement of the city’s homeless camping ban. Mackowiak, who is also chair of the Travis County Republican Party, has maintained the PAC is nonpartisan, pointing to his co-founder, Petricek, a Democrat who voted for President Joe Biden.

Speaking to KXAN ahead of Tuesday’s election, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, Katie Naranjo, called Proposition A an “attack from the far right,” and said Save Austin Now is a conservative machine in disguise.

“I think that there are a lot of folks who don’t understand what’s happening and who Save Austin Now really is,” Naranjo said.