SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar)— Just 24 hours before the November Midterm Election, Beto O’Rourke is rallying for votes on Texas college campuses.

O’Rourke, running for Texas Governor, has done significant outreach to younger voters.

On Monday, he started at Texas A&M, and will end the day in San Marcos on Texas State’s (TXST) campus around 4:30 pm.

This is O’Rourke’s fourth visit to TXST this election season. This will be his last stop in Central Texas ahead of the election. He’ll be back in his hometown, El Paso, waiting on results with his family on Election Night.

O’Rourke’s campaign said this final push comes as the campaign has gained momentum, outraising Incumbent candidate, Greg Abbott. According to O’Rourke’s campaign, O’Rourke raised $10.5 million from more than 237,500 donors between September 30 and October 29—nearly $2 million more than Abbott.

As O’Rourke rallies on college campuses, Abbott will be granting local news outlets one-on-one interviews, the day before the Election.

Reporter Monica Madden will be sitting down with Abbott. This is the first interview they’ve granted us this season, though we’ve made other repeated requests.

