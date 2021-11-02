Bartlett ISD residents vote on $20 million proposition for school facilities, buses

BARTLETT, Texas (KXAN) – Bartlett ISD residents voted on whether the district will receive funding to improve school facilities and address capacity issues.

See the latest election results below:

Proposition A calls for the Board of Trustees to issue $20 million in bonds to Bartlett ISD for constructing, renovating, improving and equipping school facilities.

The proposition includes additions to secure entries, cafeteria areas and classrooms, as well as the football field, track and locker rooms.

Renovations of the playground, band hall and high school foundation are also included in the proposal, along with funding for the purchases of new buses and sites for new facilities.

Approval of this proposition results in a property tax increase.

“Bartlett ISD students deserve the best, and it is our commitment to provide for their future,” the district said in a bond election flyer.

According to Bartlett ISD, the bond proceeds cannot be used for staff salaries and wages, general operating expenses or maintenance, textbooks or educational materials, or administration.

For further details on the district’s bond plans, visit BISD’s website.