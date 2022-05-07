AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Austin voters will decide whether to stop arrests for low-level marijuana offenses and ban the use of no-knock warrants by police.

The initiatives are bundled together under Proposition A which will appear near the top of the ballot for voters within the City of Austin.

On the marijuana end, Prop A would formalize a city policy put in place in 2020, when then-police chief Brian Manley announced his officers would no longer cite or arrest those accused of misdemeanor pot offenses.

The change came after a 9-0 resolution vote by the Austin City Council.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said his union is “staying out of the marijuana conversation” for this election, though he did have some thoughts on no-knock warrants.

“The Austin community needs to know if they get rid of that, that takes away a tool that we use with very violent felons,” Casaday told KXAN last month.

Prop A was put together by the group Ground Game Texas which gathered more than 34,000 signatures.

“These are clearly two popular reforms that, for whatever reason, haven’t been executed as the state level, so Austin is taking the lead,” said Mike Siegel with Ground Game Texas.

