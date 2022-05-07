AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters within Del Valle ISD will decide whether to approve a $300 million bond to buy land for future school facilities and build a second high school for the district.

This proposition is based on advice from the district’s Growth Advisory Committee. Del Valle High School’s enrollment is approximately 3,500 students. The district is expected to grow by about 500 students per year and estimate 4,000 will attend the high school in five year, according to the district’s website.

According to the district, the bond isn’t expected to raise Del Valle ISD’s property tax rate.