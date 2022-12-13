AUSTIN (KXAN) — José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are running to represent Austin City Council District 3, in parts of east and southeast Austin. Tuesday’s runoff will decide which will be that district’s new leader.

Neither received more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, which is why they’re now part of the runoff. They were a few percentage points different in that election — Velásquez had 36% (7,650 votes) while Silva received 34% (7,228 votes).

See election results for the Austin City Council District 3 runoff below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Velásquez is a fourth-generation Austinite and said he is running because of a “lack of urgency around affordability,” according to his candidate interview with the City. Meanwhile, Silva outlined in her interview her focus is “equity, justice and a city that can maintain long-term sustainability.”