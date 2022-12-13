AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zohaib “Zo” Qadri and Linda Guerrero are running for the Austin City Council District 9 seat. District 9 contains downtown Austin, the UT Austin campus area and portions of central and south Austin.

Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, prompting Tuesday’s runoff election. Qadri received 30% (10,759 votes) of the vote, while Guerrero received 22% (8,028 votes) of the vote in the district.

See election results for the Austin City Council District 9 runoff below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Guerrero’s priorities, according to her website, include transportation, protecting parks and natural spaces, climate change and affordability.

Qadri said he promises to bring “all voices to the table” to tackle some of Austin’s biggest issues, which he lists as the climate crisis, public health and safety and housing affordability.