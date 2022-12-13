AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday’s runoff election will decide which candidate will be Austin’s next leader: Celia Israel or Kirk Watson.

The two mayoral candidates received the most votes in the Nov. 8 election, but neither got more than 50%, triggering a runoff. Israel received the most votes, picking up a majority in many east and south Austin precincts. Watson won precincts in west Austin during that election.

See election results for the mayoral runoff after polls close at 7 p.m.

Both Israel and Watson have experience in the Texas legislature — she in the House and he in the Senate. Israel has outlined housing and affordability as some of her top priorities, in addition to mobility and reproductive choice.

Watson also considers affordability and transportation to be important, and also outlined public safety, homelessness issues and systemic racism in a campaign introduction email. Each discussed their stances on topics that impact Austinites during a debate at KXAN on Dec. 1.

