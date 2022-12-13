AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in District 5 will decide who will represent them on Austin City Council during Tuesday’s runoff election: Stephanie Bazan or Ryan Alter. City Council District 5 is in south Austin.

Neither received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, which triggered the runoff election. Bazan received 29% of the vote (9,568 votes) to Alter’s 24% (7,903) during that election.

See election results for the Austin City Council District 5 runoff below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Bazan was born and raised in the same district she hopes to represent. She has experience in health care, law and homelessness services — calling herself a political outsider and working mom who hopes to bring the concerns of Austinites to city hall.

Alter was also born and raised in Austin and worked as a capitol staffer and attorney. He said he believes Austin can do better on a number of issues, and it deserves leaders who have experience.