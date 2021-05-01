Austin Proposition B: Voters decide whether to reinstate camping ban largely affecting homeless people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites’ decision on election day determines the future of where people experiencing homelessness can spend time.

Proposition B is a reinstatement of Austin’s public camping ban. It penalizes those who camp near downtown and The University of Texas. It will also affect camping in a public area not designated by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

See election results below:

In addition to the camping ban, the proposition would make it a crime to ask for money in certain areas and times “or for solicitation in a public area that is deemed aggressive in manner.” The ballot language was amended back on March 2 after the Texas Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision to delete a repeated word.

The organizers at Save Austin Now gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot on their second attempt.

In 2019, Austin City Council voted to repeal previous city bans on camping, sitting and lying in public spaces. Save Austin Now aimed to reverse the council’s act to decriminalize homelessness. And, it’s not the only effort: back in January, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that if the city doesn’t reinstate the ban on homeless camping, the state will do it for them. The Texas Senate Local Government Committee met in April to consider a bill that would establish a statewide ban on public camping.

In a recent video message posted on Twitter, Save Austin Now says the city has become less safe with fires spreading from camps.

Groups like Ending Community Homelessness Coalition oppose this proposition. According to a full statement on their website, the organization cites disproportionate jail rates as a reason to vote no. Its statement went on to say that creating these offenses will “disproportionately impact unhoused Black people, potentially resulting in increased rates of incarceration.”

On social media, the group has received support from ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s. In a Twitter post, the company said, “We’ll never police our way out of the homelessness crisis, and Prop B would take Austin backwards. Vote NO!”

We’ll never police our way out of the homelessness crisis, and Prop B would take Austin backwards. Vote NO! https://t.co/UcYZiuR8S7 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 26, 2021

While EHCO has received social media attention, Save Austin Now has an edge in financial support. According to the latest Save Austin Now PAC filings, the organization has received $437,000, an advantage over its counterparts, like Homes Not Handcuffs PAC. The committee last reported a raised amount of $23,000 from small donations.