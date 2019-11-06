Austin Proposition A election results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting totals indicate that Austin voters will approve Proposition A, with a vote of 28,046. The proposition requires the city to get city council and voter approval for the sale, lease, transfer or permitting of City of Austin-owned land for current or future sports or entertainment facilities.

Early voting totals have 65% voting against the proposition and 35% voting for it.

Shall a city ordinance be adopted that requires that a sale, lease, conveyance, mortgage, or other alienation of City-owned land for any existing or future youth, recreational, or professional sports facility or any existing or future entertainment facility be approved by a supermajority vote of council (9 of 11 members) and also be approved by the voters at an election for which the City must pay; requires that any site development permits and variances related thereto be approved by a supermajority vote of council (9 of 11 members); requires that site development permits and variances related thereto be approved by the voters at an election for which the City must pay, if the sale, lease, conveyance, mortgage, or other alienation of City-owned land for the facility has not already obtained voter approval; requires that the facility post payment and performance bonds and pay ad valorem taxes, or payments equal to the amount of ad valorem taxes; and requires that all information concerning such sale, lease, conveyance, mortgage, or other alienation shall be disclosed to the public? City of Austin Proposition A

Supporters of Proposition A include the Travis County Republican Party and the group Friends of McKalla Place. Francoise Luca from the latter organization told KXAN in October she believes taxpayers have a right to vote on how public lands are used.

Opponents of the proposition include the PACE PAC and a number of organizations including the YMCA, the Long Center, SXSW, the Trail Foundation and others. Many are concerned they’d have to start paying fees for existing facilities, and local youth sports organizations are concerned they may have to pay more to lease athletic fields.