Austin Proposition A determines future of Project Connect transit system

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters will decide the future of transportation in Austin through a referendum called “Proposition A.”

Prop. A proposes a high-speed transit system throughout Austin, dubbed “Project Connect.” The project is Austin’s most comprehensive transportation plan, and if approved will build the city’s first light rail system, add new bus routes, create a new downtown tunnel system, and provide $300 million for affordable housing. The project will cost $7.1 billion, about 55% of which will be funded by a city tax rate increase. The plan calls for raising the operations and maintenance portion of the city’s tax rate by 8.75 cents, amounting to an increase of about 3.8% to the average Austin resident’s property tax bill.

See election results below:

Proponents of the plan cite the need for public transit in order to provide options for low-income workers, relieve traffic congestion, and reduce carbon emissions in Austin.

Opponents opposed the plan from a financial perspective, arguing that it is inappropriate to increase property taxes during the pandemic. Some groups such as Voices of Austin argued that the plan would increase the average city tax bill by 25%, a claim that the city has refuted. While the city’s tax rate would be set at 20.4% under Prop A, most residents will only see an increase of 3.8% over last year’s bill.