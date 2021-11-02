Austin Prop B projected to pass, trades downtown parkland for more elsewhere

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Proposition B, which is projected to pass, allows the City of Austin to trade nine acres of parkland on South Lakeshore Boulevard to a bidder offering it at least 48 acres of land on the water.
Right now, 63,478 or 73.38% of voters voted for the proposition, compared to 23,025 or 26.62% who voted against it. It’s estimated that around 7:25 p.m., about 54% of votes were reported.
Other requirements of Prop B include:
- The land has to be next to a current public park
- The bidder must pay for or build a new maintenance facility for the Parks and Recreation Department on a different piece of city land
- The bidder must partially or fully pay for the removal of the maintenance facility at Fiesta Gardens and its restoration to parkland
See the latest election results below:
A City of Austin Spokesperson says part of the requirements came from an unsolicited proposal the city previously received for its nine-acre complex. The spokesperson did not say who made the bid for the property, but the political action group supporting Prop B says Oracle America, which has its headquarters downtown, already has a bid for the land ready to give to the city.
Under Texas law, voters must approve the sale of any public squares or parks.