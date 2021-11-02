Austin Prop B projected to pass, trades downtown parkland for more elsewhere

This KXAN map shows Austin’s land that would be up for trade if Prop B passes, in relation to Oracle’s headquarters.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Proposition B, which is projected to pass, allows the City of Austin to trade nine acres of parkland on South Lakeshore Boulevard to a bidder offering it at least 48 acres of land on the water.

Right now, 63,478 or 73.38% of voters voted for the proposition, compared to 23,025 or 26.62% who voted against it. It’s estimated that around 7:25 p.m., about 54% of votes were reported.

Other requirements of Prop B include:

The land has to be next to a current public park

The bidder must pay for or build a new maintenance facility for the Parks and Recreation Department on a different piece of city land

The bidder must partially or fully pay for the removal of the maintenance facility at Fiesta Gardens and its restoration to parkland

See the latest election results below:

A City of Austin Spokesperson says part of the requirements came from an unsolicited proposal the city previously received for its nine-acre complex. The spokesperson did not say who made the bid for the property, but the political action group supporting Prop B says Oracle America, which has its headquarters downtown, already has a bid for the land ready to give to the city.

Under Texas law, voters must approve the sale of any public squares or parks.