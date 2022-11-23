AUSTIN (KXAN) — A week from Thursday, the two candidates vying to represent you as Austin mayor in the runoff election will debate at KXAN — and we want to know what topics you want them to address.

Celia Israel and Kirk Watson will take questions from moderators Britt Moreno and Daniel Marin, as well as members of the KXAN news team, but we also want them to respond to questions from voters.

The hour long debate takes place at 9 p.m. Dec. 1 on KXAN, the CW Austin and KXAN.com.

Submit your debate questions using the form below:

The Austin runoff election is Dec. 13.