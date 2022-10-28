Five candidates for Austin Mayor speak to an audience at the LBJ library on October 28, 2022. (Image by Chris Nelson, KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an open race, Austinites will soon be faced with choosing their next mayor. The candidates met Friday for a forum hosted by the Texas Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

The Austin mayoral race includes six candidates: Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Rep. Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Sen. Kirk Watson and Jennifer Virden.

Friday, five of the six candidates were present to answer audience questions and speak on how they would address some of Austin’s biggest issues, from affordability to homelessness.

All candidates in attendance pointed to this mayoral race as being an important one for Austinites. Two of the candidates toted their previous expertise as elected officials.

“To be that woman that been here since 1982… I’m ready to lead.” Rep. Israel said.

“It’s a somewhat different city but experience translates.” Sen. Watson said. “I was mayor when we navigated our way through the first tech boom, we created the very first resource center for the homeless, the first affordable housing trust fund…a lot of the problems and challenges were the same even back then, that experience will translate well.”

“This is the most pivotal election in Austin’s history,” Virden said.

