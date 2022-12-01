AUSTIN (KXAN) — The two candidates vying to represent Austinites as their mayor will debate Thursday night in KXAN’s studio.

Celia Israel and Kirk Watson headed to a runoff after neither secured more than 50% of the vote during the Nov. 8 election. Israel received 39.99% of the vote (or 121,862 votes) while Watson had 34.95% of the vote (106,508 votes). Six total candidates were in the running.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. and will air on KXAN, the CW Austin and in this story on KXAN.com.

Watson previously served as Austin’s mayor, as well as a state senator. He was most recently the dean of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. The priorities he’s outlined for his campaign included addressing the cost of living, homelessness, public safety, systemic racism and transportation.

Israel most recently was a state representative, who found her passion for local government after Ann Richards chose her to be her volunteer coordinator in 1990. Housing and affordability are some of the cornerstones of her campaign, along with transportation, reproductive rights and public safety.

A KXAN analysis showed Israel won most of the precincts east of MoPac Expressway, while Watson won downtown and areas of west Austin.

The Austin runoff election is Dec. 13. Early voting begins Thursday.