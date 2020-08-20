At ‘MAGA Meetup,’ Rep. Roger Williams commends effort to punish cities for defunding police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the basement of a bar on Lake Travis, Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25) railed against the “left-wing mob” and efforts to defund police as Republicans held ‘MAGA Meetups’ across the country to counter the Democratic National Convention.

Williams, who represents a district stretching from Austin to Dallas, expressed support for a proposal from Gov. Greg Abbott which would freeze property tax revenues for cities that defund police.

“I think (Gov. Greg Abbott) has every right to do that,” Williams said. “You really have to look at what’s happening in Seattle and Portland and some of these other communities and also Austin, it’s not going very good.”

Abbott unveiled the proposal during a press conference on Tuesday, flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The proposal is a direct result of an Austin City Council vote that cut $20 million from the police budget and began a year-long transition of $130 million in services away from police.

According to an aide to Bonnen, the legislation hasn’t been written. The window to pre-file legislation for the upcoming legislative session doesn’t begin until Nov. 9. It’s still unclear what would constitute “defunding” under the proposal; whether any cuts to police funding would result in a freeze of a city’s property tax revenue.

Julie Oliver, the Democratic nominee in Texas’ 25th Congressional District, who lost to Williams by nearly nine points in 2018, called the proposal a “stunt.”

“It’s meant to distract everyone from his failed leadership with respect to this pandemic and with respect to the Black Lives Matter protests and marches that have been going on around the state,” Oliver told KXAN.

A poll released in July by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee showed Oliver down only two points to Williams. Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, has topped President Trump in four of the last six statewide polls in Texas.

“I don’t think the race is anywhere near that close in Texas between the president and the former vice president,” Williams said. “Texas is a Republican state. It’s a conservative state. Trump is going to win. (Sen. John Cornyn) is going to win. I’m going to win.”