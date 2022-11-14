AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overwhelming majority of voters approved of the City of Austin’s affordable housing bond, known as Prop A on the ballot.

More than 70% of voters approved the measure, which issues $350 million in bonds for “planning, designing, acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving and equipping affordable housing facilities.”

The city says the anticipated annual increase in property tax bills is $13.20 for every $100,000 of taxable property value.

KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast. Of those, 222 precincts approved of the proposition, while 11 voted against the measure. The result was tied in one precinct.

Support for the proposition was highest in areas with large student populations. The measure received at least 90% support in six precincts, concentrated on the University of Texas campus, the West Campus area and the Crossing Place area off Riverside Drive.

In Travis County Precinct 312, which covers the university campus itself, 93.4% of voters approved of Prop A.

The ballot measure received more than 80% support in a further 37 precincts, primarily in central and east Austin.

Support waned further west. All but one of the 11 precincts that rejected the proposition are located west of MoPac Expressway.

Williamson County Precinct 340, which covers part of Brushy Creek near Avery Ranch Boulevard and Great Oaks Drive, rejected the measure most strongly, with 65% of votes against.

In Travis County, Precinct 353 rejected the proposition most heavily, with 63.84% of votes cast against. The precinct covers portions of southwest Austin between Barton Creek and Southwest Parkway.