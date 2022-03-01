Abbott, O’Rourke likely leads in governor primaries

TEXAS (KXAN) — Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott is up against multiple primary candidates. If he wins this primary election, he will be running to keep his current position as governor in November.

According to political experts, Abbott and former El Paso Congressman O’Rourke will likely end up on top of their respective parties. Click here to see a full list people on the primary ballot.

The Republican Primary

See the latest election results in the Republican primary below:

There are eight Republican candidates on the primary ballot, besides Gov. Abbott. These include Don Huffines and Allen West, who have arguably received the most media attention among those going up against Abbott.

Huffines received a lot of media attention after interviews and advertisements. During a Sunday night Cowboys football game, Huffines promised a Super Bowl win for the team if he is elected governor in an ad paid for by the Don Huffines Campaign.

West is another contender for the Republican primary spot. He is an American politician and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. From 2020 to 2021, West served as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district from 2011 to 2013.

Another name on the primary ballot is Rick Perry, who is in no way related to the former governor. He is a computer engineer from Springtown. Paul Belew, a criminal defense attorney; Danny Harrison, a north Texas landscape business owner; Kandy Kaye Horn, a Houston-area woman who lists her occupation in election filings as a philanthropist; and Chad Prather, a conservative YouTube talk show host, round out the ballot.

Greg Abbott’s initiatives as governor are to build a healthier, safer, freer, and more prosperous future for all Texans, as stated on the state’s website.

During his term, the governor advocated for a stronger southern border. He opposed vaccine and mask mandates, instead emphasizing voluntary vaccinations across the state. He also signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Democratic Primary

See the latest election results in the Democratic primary below:

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke officially announced his bid for governor in November. He is the only major Democrat with political experience to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. He previously came within two two percentage points of the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

Former public radio journalist Joy Diaz left her position at KUT in Austin in November to run for governor, saying the issues that are top of mind for her are the border, public education and state preparedness.

Michael Cooper is a The Beaumont native, pastor and father of seven is running on education, climate change, and criminal justice reform, among other platforms listed on Cooper’s official campaign website.

Rich Wakeland and Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez round out the Democratic Ballot. Wakeland is a retired Navy reserve captain and a registered professional engineer and licensed attorney. Barrientez was named as a candidate on the Texas Secretary of State’s site but doesn’t appear to have an official website or social media.

Texas has not had a Democratic governor since 1994 when George W. Bush ousted incumbent Democratic governor Ann Richards.