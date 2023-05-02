Editor’s Note: The above video is of KXAN’s previous coverage of the Leander ISD bond election.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — An almost $763 million bond package will go before Leander ISD voters. The three propositions named in the district’s proposal lay out upgrades to campus security measures, renovations to school facilities and technology improvements.

Prop A is the most expensive proposition listed in the proposal, at the cost of $698.33 million. It would allow the district to build two new elementary schools, buy land for future facilities and improve safety and security projects at every campus in LISD.

Some of the improvements listed in the proposal include digital mapping systems, forced-entry-resistant film and lockdown button upgrades.

This proposition, if passed, would also allow the district to buy new buses and other district vehicles.

Prop B costs $50.82 million and centers around technology improvements at LISD. These include replacing student and staff devices as well as improving broadband access in the district.

Prop C costs $13.67 million and would bring renovations to LISD’s Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center.

Crestina Hardie, chief communications officer for Leander ISD, said some elements of this latest package include renovations voters failed in a November 2021 bond election.

That bond had been the most expensive ever proposed in the district, the total price tag being $777.2 million.

Hardie said most elements revived from the failed portion of the 2021 bond are renovations to modernize certain campuses. This is an effort to extend the lifespan of those facilities to keep up with the district’s rapidly growing student population.

“When you look at the projects in 2021 that did not pass, now we’re looking at campuses in the situation that we are right now; where we’re looking at maintenance and renovations that should’ve taken place two or three years ago. Now we’re just trying to keep up with the maintenance schedule in the district,” Hardie said.