6 face off in special election to fill retired Texas Sen. Kirk Watson’s seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a special election that coincides with the primary runoff, Texans will be able to decide who will replace retired Texas Sen. Kirk Watson.

Six candidates are vying to fill the seat Watson vacated after he retired in April to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

The Democrats vying for the District 14 seat are former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez. Former Austin City Council member Don Zimmerman and former prosecutor Waller Thomas Burns are the Republicans. Former Lago Vista City Council member Pat Dixon is the Libertarian candidate while Austin physician Jeff Ridgeway is the Independent.

See the latest election results below:

Texas Senate District 14 (Texas Senate Photo)

The special election was initially scheduled for May but pushed back to Tuesday July 14 because of the coronavirus.