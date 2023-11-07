TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County residents will be casting their vote on bonds worth $509 million this Election Day. The two bonds will benefit road projects and park projects. County Commissioner Ann Howard said the bond is significant due to the growth, safety and capacity of Travis County.

Prop A, which costs $233 million, will go toward roads, bike paths and sidewalks. There will be center and right turn lanes added to roads to keep traffic flowing and increase safety.

Howard spoke with a veteran who voiced their concern over the roads in Austin.

“She said that the road that she lives on has worse infrastructure than in third-world countries where she has served the USA, you know, she has been deployed to three countries that had better infrastructure than Travis County,” Howard said.

Prop B costs $276 million, which will go towards parkland acquisition and park amenities. The goal would be to put the bond to ball fields and acquire parkland around water sources, which would protect creeks and streams that feed into the Colorado River.

To the median home price in Travis County, this bond will increase resident’s taxes by $3.82 a month.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.