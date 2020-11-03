2020 Election could break all previous records, county clerk says; 80% voter turnout expected

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Out of the 855,175 eligible Travis County voters, a little over 300,000 have yet to cast their ballots. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir believes we could see half of those voters show up to the polls on Election Day.

“I don’t think we’re going to see this election slowing down at all,” she said.

DeBeauvoir is expecting anywhere from 100,000 to 150,000 voters, at least. For comparison, in 2016, 103,536 cast their ballots on Election Day. However, this election has already crushed previous records.

“Along about Wednesday, we surpassed the previous vote total for our previous presidential — that was 477,000 for our entire election,” she explained.

As of now, early voting numbers show 64.7% turnout and with more voters expected, DeBeauvoir believes voter turnout could reach record-breaking numbers.

“I think we are headed to breaking our 78% turnout, I think we could easily see at least 700,000 people vote,” DeBeauvoir said. “I think that’s very conservative. I really do think we’re looking at more of an 80% voter turnout or more than 700,000 people participating in this election, very likely. We’ve always said what would 100% turnout look like and we might get the chance to see it.”

There are 178 polling locations across the county open for Election Day. DeBeauvoir said they had to get creative and find new venues this election because of the coronavirus pandemic. For voters heading out, DeBeauvoir said it is best to check wait times at poll locations to avoid any delays.