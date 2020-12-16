2 incumbents face conservative challengers in Austin City Council runoff election

Photos of the candidates facing off in December runoff elections for Austin City Council Districts 10 and 6. For District 6: incumbent Council Member Jimmy Flannigan (upper left) faces off against Mackenzie Kelly (upper right). For district 10: incumbent Austin City Council Member Alison Alter (lower left) faces off against Jennifer Virden (lower right). All photos sent by each candidate’s respective campaign to KXAN.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in Travis County’s December runoff elections will determine whether to keep the unified, progressive makeup of the Austin City Council, or whether to replace incumbents with more conservative peers.

In Tuesday’s election, incumbent Council Member Jimmy Flannigan is up against Mackenzie Kelly for the District 6 seat. The district covers far northwest Austin to Lake Travis, and up into the portions of Austin within Williamson County.

The District 10 race features Council Member Alison Alter against challenger Jennifer Virden. District 10 stretches from west of downtown from the MoPac Expressway, then north to U.S. Highway 183, all encompassed by Travis County.

Latest updates:

8:39 p.m.

Updated combined totals from Travis and Williamson County in the District 6 race show Kelly with 51.78% of the vote and a 413 vote lead over Flannigan.

Updated totals show Alter with 51.49% of the vote and a 577 vote lead over Virden.

7:25 p.m.

The initial totals show 11,475 votes in the District 6 race from both Travis and Williamson Counties. Kelly is leading the race with 5,955 votes (around 52% of the vote) over Flannigan’s 5,520 (48.1%).

The initial Travis County totals show Alter leading the District 10 race with 9,538 votes (51%) over Virden’s 9,165 votes (49%).

Leading up to the runoff

During the Nov. 3 general election, no candidate in the District 6 or District 10 races received more than 50% of the vote, so the two candidates who received the most votes moved on to the runoff election.

Both Flannigan and Alter received more votes than their respective challengers in the November election when 45,433 people voted in the District 10 race and 35,254 people voted in the District 6 race. There were 18,511 votes in Travis County and 16,743 in Williamson County, as the district straddles both.

But as we’ve reported, runoff elections tend to have significantly lower turnout than the general elections in Travis County.

Travis County Clerk’s Office reports 22,209 people cast ballots in-person and 19,306 people voted by mail during early voting during this December runoff election.

For the past two years, all 11 members of the Austin City Council — while they may have differed intensely on certain policy issues– have been generally progressive and unified in their ideals.

This council approved a repeal of Austin’s ban on public camping in 2019 in an effort to decriminalize homelessness, an action that spurred heated debate in the community over how best to address homelessness and drawn statewide attention to efforts to solve homelessness in Austin. This council also unanimously approved the city’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which will ultimately move around $150 million dollars from the Austin Police Department to other areas of public health and safety over the course of the next year. These budget decisions came as movements nationwide—and within Austin—pressed for racial justice and transformation in policing.

Kelly and Virden have both positioned themselves as more conservative alternatives to their opponents, criticizing the council’s actions with both the camping ban repeal and the police budget.

The November totals

In November, Flannigan received 40.2% of the votes and Kelly received 33.4% of the votes. A little more than half of this district’s residents live in Travis County and the rest live in Williamson County, so these percentages reflect the totals from both counties.

At the November election, Alter received 34.2% and Virden received 25.4% of the vote.

Flannigan and Alter have both competed in runoff elections before.

In 2014, Flannigan lost to Don Zimmerman in a runoff by just 191 votes and went on to win against Zimmerman in 2016 by a large enough margin that a runoff was not needed. In 2016, Alter secured a win of the District 10 council seat after she earned 4,142 more votes than Sherri Gallo in the runoff election.

District 6

A photo of Austin District 6 City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan who is running for re-election in a December runoff race. Photo Courtesy Flannigan’s campaign.

Council Member Jimmy Flannigan has represented District 6 on the council since 2016. He is the former president of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and an organizer with the Northwest Austin Coalition. He currently chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee, which is moving forward the council’s resolutions on police reform and racial justice. He cites affordability and equity as two of his top concerns.

“Look, I am very excited. We are the top vote-getter in District 6. We are headed into the runoff with all of the momentum and the support of my community, and I am excited to take this to the voters in December, and I am confident that we will win,” Flannigan told KXAN while at a small, backyard election watch party he attended on the night of the November 3 election.

“It is always easier to oppose actions. It’s always easier to fight change than it is to offer your own solutions,” Flannigan continued. “And what we are seeing in this election tonight is that this community, that District 6 is ready to move forward with the bold leadership that I have provided.”

Mackenzie Kelly ran on her experience as a volunteer firefighter and president of Take Back Austin, which is pushing to reinstate the ban on public camping in Austin. The group accuses the current city leadership of “poor policies and mismanagement of the city.”

A photo of Austin District 6 City Council candidate Mackenzie Kelly who is competing in a December runoff race. Photo Courtesy Kelly’s campaign.

Kelly opposes the council’s cuts to the Austin Police Department budget and says public safety is a priority that should be “fully funded.” She was endorsed by the Travis County Republican Party, Texas Republican Party chair Allen West and former Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell.

“As a native Austinite, I know what this district needs. I have been here my entire life and public safety is paramount,” Kelly said at the Travis County Republicans election night event. “The runoff results show that this district cares about public safety and they care about the homelessness issue, and we are going to solve those problems once I am elected.”

District 10

Council Member Alison Alter has represented District 10 since 2017 and emphasized her experience as a mother, small business owner, educator and community advocate in her campaign. An economist with a Ph.D. from Harvard and B.A. from Stanford, she believes her record on City Council throughout the past three years and her experience are needed to address the current issues the city faces.

“I want to thank all of the many enthusiastic supporters of my re-election. Tonight I earned more votes than any council member with multiple challengers. We now enter the second phase of the election. I am confident that the residents of District 10 will continue to support my leadership and choose my proven experience. District 10 deserves an honest, hardworking leader standing up for them at City Hall, and I believe they recognize my commitment to our community.” AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL MEMBER ALISON ALTER IN A STATEMENT ON NOVEMBER 3

A photo of Austin District 10 City Council Member Alison Alter who is running for re-election in a December runoff race. Photo Courtesy Alter’s campaign.

“This is a time for leadership and proven experience,” she said in a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and ATXN in September. “I believe we can turn the current crises into catalysts for solving problems that have challenged our community for too long … I am proud of my record working to make Austin a place where all can thrive and feel safe.”

In her campaigning, Alter placed a high priority on issues such as the pandemic, unemployment, systemic racism and climate change. Speaking on her record, she stressed that she voted against CodeNEXT (a recent, unsuccessful attempt by the city to overhaul the land development code) and called the land development code “deeply flawed.” She also noted her efforts to improve the city’s response to sexual assault investigations, police oversight, wildfire prevention and emergency medical services.

Jennifer Virden ran to the right of the current Austin City Council, pitching herself as a conservative owner of a real estate brokerage firm without a traditional political background. She voiced her staunch opposition to Project Connect, the multibillion-dollar rail initiative passed by voters in November, citing its increase in taxes.

A photo of Austin District 10 City Council candidate Jennifer Virden who is competing in a December runoff race. Photo Courtesy Virden’s campaign.

“We are so excited to have made the runoff! Our volunteers, contributors, and supporters are so enthusiastic and tireless – absolutely incredible! We’re hitting the ground running tomorrow to make sure we win on December 15th.” AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE JENNIFER VIRDEN IN A STATEMENT NOVEMBER 3

Virden also said she opposes “defunding the police” and intends to fully restore the money that the City Council diverted away from the Austin Police Department this year.

“I’m not a polished politician,” she said. “I’m just like everyone else in D10 who are sick and tired of the current city council’s flagrant disregard for the best interests of Austin.”