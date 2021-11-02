2/3 of Austinites voted against Prop A in early voting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austinites head to the polls Tuesday, voters will decide whether to increase funding to the Austin Police Department.

Early voting results released at 7 p.m. Tuesday reported just over 80,000 early votes were cast on Proposition A. Of early votes cast, 67.17% of voters voted against the measure to increase APD funding, compared to 32.83% who voted for the initiative.

Travis County records reflect more than 849,000 residents are registered voters, while just over 101,000 ballots had been cast during early voting. This translates to 11.92% voter turnout during early voting.

See latest election results below:

If approved by voters, Proposition A would increase police staffing to a minimum of two officers per 1,000 residents. The proposition would also double the required training for officers, expand on minority hiring and mandate a minimum of 35% of officers’ shifts be spent on community policing.

Estimates from the city’s chief financial officer anticipate the proposition would cost between $271.5 million and $598.8 million over the next five years if approved. That translates to a cost between $54.3 million and $119.8 million per year.

The proposition was brought forth by political action committee Save Austin Now. The PAC collected more than 25,600 signatures in July and has criticized the city’s current response to Austin crime levels. Several organizations, including the Austin Police Association and the Texas Police Association, have issued support for Prop A.

“Austin has never been less safe than it is today, and the police staffing crisis continues to worsen,” said SAN cofounders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek in July.

Critics of Prop A have argued the measure would allocate funds away from other core city services if approved, with specific concerns surrounding public libraries, mental health services and other public safety budgets. No Way Prop. A, a coalition of more than 80 community groups, referred to the initiative as “fiscally irresponsible.” The coalition has received support from several labor unions, including the Austin Firefighters Association and the Austin EMS Association.

During an Election Day town hall with KXAN, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said funding would inevitably come from the city’s public safety budget. Public safety — which includes police, fire and emergency medical services — comprises the majority of the city’s budget.

“Public safety is 70% of our budget. Some of it is going to have to come out of that,” Adler said.

Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, also during KXAN’s Election Day town hall, said any suggestion that public safety funding would be impacted by Prop A are “absurd.”

“I would say that it would be the will of the council to decide if that was where to go,” she said, “but it would be absurd to me if we would actually cut additional public safety funding.”