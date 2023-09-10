DALLAS (KDAF) — As the leaves have changed and the weather slightly changes from sweltering hot to tolerable, food brands are also making some changes just in time for Fall.

Including the release of some unlikely Pumpkin Spice-flavored items.

Krispy Kreme Donoughts Pumpkin Spice Collection | Krispy Kreme, Prices may vary

Krispy Kreme has decided to add a little “spice” the fall way to its donuts. Their new collection includes Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. As well as their Pumpkin Spice Latte and Coffee.

DUMPkin Spice Extra Large Wet Wipes with Clove, Nutmeg, and Other Fall Pumpkin Spice Scent | Amazon, $14.99

These wipes are rear-end wipes “made with clove, nutmeg and other fall sh**,” according to the brand.

Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Body Wash | Ulta Beauty, $10.49

“The hottest fall drink, now in a body wash!” If you want to smell just like the fall’s favorite drink, Tree Hut’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Body Wash has you covered. Available at Ulta Beauty.



Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Liquid Coffee Creamer | Target, $4.49

Nestle Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Liquid Coffee Creamer is ideal for making a wonderful cup of pumpkin-flavored perfection.

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread | Kroger, $4.29

Even your bagels can join in on the Pumpkin Spice fun. This sweet and spicy cream cheese spread is easy to spread, making it the perfect choice for adding to your morning bagel or topping toast for a cozy fall treat.