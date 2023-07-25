AUSTIN (KXAN) – A family spokesperson announced Tuesday that LeBron James’ 18-year-old son, LeBron “Bronny” James, is recovering after a sudden cardiac arrest.

An Austin interventional cardiologist at the Institute for Cardiovascular Health said that while a sudden cardiac arrest in someone this young is fairly rare, it is something that people surrounding sports and playing them should be aware of.

“When it does happen, the availability of certain resources is really a life and death consideration. And so it’s not common, but it’s something that we see among both young athletes, teenage athletes, as well as adult and even professional athletes,” said Dr. Peter Monteleone, who is also an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin.

There are several reasons why a sudden cardiac arrest can occur. Monteleone said one way it might happen in a younger person is when there is an underlying genetic cardiovascular condition, such as Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the person is unaware of until that have a cardiac arrest. Currently, we do not know what caused James’.

“During high endurance sporting activities, that can exacerbate some of these underlying conditions and result in some of these really just terrifying, sudden cardiac arrests,” he said.

Cardiac arrests are incredibly dangerous. The National Institute of Health said that nine of 10 people who are outside of the hospital when it happens die.

The heart is constantly and continuously pumping blood to all parts of the body. When the heart suddenly stops, something needs to get it back running again, or the person will likely die.

Being prepared

For these reasons, Monteleone said it’s paramount that sports organizers are aware of the condition and prepared for when it might happen. At all sporting events, he said there should be an automatic external defibrillator – or AED. These devices deliver an electric shock that can restart a heart rhythm.

Further, Monteleone said it’s important that a substantial number of people are trained to administer CPR.

“The ability to provide just manual simple chest compressions, if someone has a cardiac arrest is absolutely without a doubt life-saving. And we saw that in the NFL with Damar Hamlin,” Montelone said.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle in early 2023. He was administered CPR on the field – and later an AED – and recovered from the incident. He and his team now advocate for people surrounding sports – players, coaches and family members – to get certified in CPR to save others when this happens, Monteleone said.

Monteleone also advised athletes to ensure they are monitoring their bodies during physically intense exercises. If you are experiencing things like chest pain, shortness of breath or dizziness, he said you should be assessed. Also, he said people should be aware of any significant cardiovascular family history.

“If young individuals have family members who at a young age had a cardiac arrest or family members who had defibrillators put in, all of these might speak to some congenital issue that’s in the family and might warrant extra added consideration.”