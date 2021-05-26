You can now rack up airline miles on JetBlue through American Airlines flights, and vice versa

The encounter happened when an American Airlines A-320 jet similar to this one was flying over New Mexico on Feb. 21. (Photo: flightaware.com)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Travelers who book flights with American Airlines or JetBlue can now earn redeemable miles interchangeably, American Airlines announced Wednesday.

The Fort Worth-based airline said it wants to “create a seamless, easy customer experience” with its Northeast Alliance partner JetBlue. Any flight in the Americas booked on American or JetBlue’s websites now can earn miles with either airlines’ loyalty programs based on the ticket price. Previously, American Airlines travelers could only earn miles on codeshare flights with JetBlue.

“Our partnership with JetBlue offers travelers more options to get to more places with ease, thanks to better schedules and on a more premium product,” said Alison Taylor, American Airlines’ chief customer officer.

Flyers with each loyalty program can also get elite qualifying currency with both airlines. Their Northeast Alliance program, established in 2020, allowed JetBlue to add routes to seven cities in the Northeast, notably with flights connecting Boston and New York to San Antonio starting in October 2021.

American Airlines recently announced a new nonstop flight from Austin to the Bahamas. It’s a seasonal flight that takes off on Saturdays through August 14. The airline also announced new flights from Austin to a number of areas starting this summer, including the Austin airport’s first nonstop flight to the ski resort town of Aspen, Colorado.