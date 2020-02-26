You can get money back for cutting water use in San Marcos

City offers rebates for some homeowners to get rid of grassy lawns

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — To reduce water use, the City of San Marcos is offering rebates for residents who replace grassy lawns with gravel or turf.

“During hot summers, you just can’t keep up with it. You’re spending $200 a month just to look green,” says homeowner Justin Harris.

The city says landscape irrigation can account for more than half of a home’s water use.

“I don’t think that’s a responsible use of what is becoming more and more a very limited precious resource,” says another homeowner named Stephanie Korcheck.

Although the city says usage per capita has remained average, a growing population means more overall water use.

That’s why they have a new program that lets owners of single-family homes receive a rebate for getting rid of their grass.

“We’ve got like 12,000 water connections, so I mean, the majority of those are single family homes… We potentially have a lot of people that could participate in this program,” says Jan Klein, San Marcos Conservation Coordinator.

Klein says swapping landscapes now could mean water savings now and dollar savings later.

“We’re thinking it could potentially save, per household, anywhere from a couple of thousand to maybe 10,000 gallons per month and up, even, depending on how much they replace,” she says.

“Our highest tier of water rates is about $8 per 1,000 gallons, so if they’re saving 10,000 gallons a month, you know, that’s $80,” Klein says.

But the program might be difficult to implement in many neighborhoods.

“How do you do that when, our HOA for instance, doesn’t doesn’t allow to have rocks and gravel? So, it would take a whole meeting by everybody, it only happens once or twice a year, to change those rules,” says Harris, who lives in the Blanco River Village neighborhood.

Korcheck agrees.

“You have to present your plans, you have to get it all approved, so there are a lot of roadblocks put in place,” she says.

Korcheck says if the city ironed out details with HOAs, more residents would be able to take advantage of the program.

“I think that’s very frustrating for homeowners that don’t want a green lawn. We still want it to look nice, but we don’t want to have to water when it’s 110 degrees outside to keep it green,” she says.

The city says there is no cap on the dollar-amount for the grass removal rebates but the online application states it’s good for up to half of the project cost.

The program is funded through regular monthly water fees.

You can find the grass removal rebate application here.

You can find other rebate programs here.

In-Depth

San Marcos says one of it’s most successful and long-running rebates to help cut back on water use was the toilet rebate program.