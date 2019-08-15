Yoga Yoga closing after 22 years in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After 22 years, a yoga studio in Austin is closing its doors, and its staff has the option to move to another studio.

Yoga Yoga, which had locations on Anderson Lane and South Lamar Boulevard, announced Tuesday it “can no longer continue operations and will be closing.”

A nearby studio, Flow Yoga, is taking over the spaces. The Westgate location will be closed for a refresh, but the North Austin one and Flow Yoga’s Cedar Park studio will be open. Flow Yoga also offered jobs to former Yoga Yoga staff and instructors and has a promotion for former members: $0 for those with an Annual, Founders or Monthly membership which will last until when their old membership was set to expire; and those who had a pass can have two weeks of unlimited, free yoga.

“Although we’re sad to see such an iconic brand as Yoga Yoga close, we’re excited for the future of Flow and are thankful to all of you for keeping the Austin yoga community thriving,” Flow Yoga said on its website.

Yoga Yoga said in a release it had taught more than 100,000 classes to hundreds of thousands of students and trained several thousand teachers during its time in Austin.

“We believe that our teachers have contributed to the lives of countless individuals and in a small way, to the entire Austin community, its energy, its heart, its kindness,” Yoga Yoga said.