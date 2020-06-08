YMCA of Austin adds more than 500 new summer day camp spots at 16 locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Recognizing the need for child care during the summer while many parents are looking to return to work, the YMCA of Austin is adding more than 500 new spots to its summer day camps.

Sixteen locations in Travis and Hays counties will begin sessions starting June 15 and continue until August 7.

“Kids have the opportunity to build self-confidence, independence and creativity, and parents have peace of mind knowing their kids are in a safe, fun and enriching place,” said Sean Doles of YMCA of Austin. “At Extend-A-Care Y day camps, campers also make friends while learning the values of diversity and cooperation.”

Safety precautions for campers include:

Staggered drop-off and pick-up times for children will occur outside the Y facilities

Health questions are asked of parents and children prior to arrival

Children’s temperatures will be taken by Y staff outside the facility at drop-off

Small ratios are maintained per State guidelines and CDC recommendations. (Currently ratios are a 10 person limit.)

Adherence to social distancing requirement of 6 feet

Children showing signs of illness will be separated and parents will be called for pickup

Facility will be deep cleaned daily with hourly wipe-downs

Staff members wear gloves and mask

A mask is required inside for school-age children 7 and up; adjustments may be made according to local officials’ recommendations.

“While many summer camps have turned to virtual formats, the Y recognizes that many families need in-person options for their children, while others are looking for safe, enriching ways to get kids out of the house and interacting with other children,” said Dr. Joan Altobelli, Vice President of Licensed Child Care Services for the YMCA of Austin.

“After providing child care for essential workers over the past 10 weeks, we’ve learned how to keep kids safe while enabling them to stay active, have fun, interact and grow. But this is more than child care. Kids learn how to put values into action and create experiences that will last a lifetime.”

Summer day camp will offer a curriculum that includes social-emotional learning, Collaboration Corner, Book Nook, virtual field trips, creative writing, Einstein Time, outdoor play and Tech Time.

Camp sessions are also offered at YMCA Camp Moody, an 85-acre nature preserve on Onion Creek in Buda.