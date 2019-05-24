Would-be robber shows hatchet, clerk pulls out gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A would-be robber of a convenience store brought a hatchet as a weapon. He ran when the clerk pulled out a gun.

The April 28 incident at the Oak Grove Plaid Pantry was captured on surveillance video and just released by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows a man walk into the Plaid Pantry around 1 a.m., walk up to the counter and pull a 12-inch hatchet from his pants. He shows it to the clerk, who then pulls out a gun.

As the clerk picked up the phone to call 911, the robber slid the hatchet across the counter, put his hands up and reportedly said, “I’m sorry. I’ll leave.” He then ran out of the store.

The suspect, a Hispanic man in his early 20s, is about 5-feet-5. He wore a dark black jacket with hood, a dark green ski mask, khakis and dark shoes with white soles.

The president of Plaid Pantry told KOIN 6 News the stores have a zero tolerance for weapons and the clerk is no longer employed there. He said employees are trained to de-escalate robbery situations to avoid injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch: Surveillance video of robber with hatchet at Oak Grove Plaid Pantry