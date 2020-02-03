Workshop on electrifying Austin’s transportation system to be held Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More and more electric vehicles are hitting the streets of Austin, and charging stations continue to pop up around town.

Tuesday, the City of Austin’s Office of Sustainability will host a workshop focused on electric vehicle adoption in the city. They plan to meet with the community to learn what goals and ideas could help come up with potential solutions and ways to electrify the city’s transportation system. It’s all in an effort to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

“We have to really find what are the solutions that people want and what are the one are the solutions that are going to make people’s lives better, it’s going to improve people‘s health, it’s going to save people money. People want those things, people don’t want just information about environmental choices, they want things that work in their lives and make the lives better,” said Zach Baumer, a representative with the sustainability office.

At present, the city is in the process of updating Austin’s Community Climate Plan.

The Transportation Electrification Community Workshop will take place Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Austin Energy Town Lake Center.