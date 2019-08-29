Worker burned after a gas line at a construction site near The Arboretum ignited

A gas line at a construction site in northwest Austin burned for five hours Wednesday night. (Image from Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews say a worker was burned Wednesday night when a 12-inch gas line ignited at a northwest Austin construction site.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Loop 360, according to AFD.

A worker was burned during the initial flash and drove themselves to the emergency room. Crews with Texas Gas Service isolated the line so workers could stop the flow of gas and allow the fire to burn out.

The fire burned for about five hours before crews put it out and left the site, just after midnight Thursday.