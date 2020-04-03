Worker at Park Manor Bee Cave tested positive for COVID-19

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) – An employee of Park Manor Bee Cave Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March, and the facility has not seen another case of the virus, a company spokesperson said Friday.

The employee tested positive on March 20 and has been in quarantine.

No other resident or staff member has contracted the virus, said Leticia Caballero, director of government relations with HMG Healthcare, LLC, which is Park Manor’s parent company. HMG operates 20 facilities in Texas and six in Kansas.

“We are really happy to meet this 14-day milestone, where we have nobody else showing symptoms, nobody else infected,” Caballero said. “We have nobody else impacted by this.”

Park Manor Bee Cave provides long-term care for seniors and rehabilitation services and is located at 14058 Bee Cave Parkway. It is the sixth Austin-area senior facility that has confirmed to KXAN a resident or employee tested positive for the virus.

KXAN has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Gracy Woods Nursing Center 1, Brookdale Spicewood Springs, Brookdale West Lake Hills, Westminster Senior Living Community and West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by coronavirus. The illness is most dangerous for seniors and people with underlying health conditions. There have been more than a quarter million cases confirmed throughout the U.S. Texas has seen over 5,200 cases and 86 deaths. Travis County has had 351 cases and three deaths, according to the City of Austin’s tracking website.