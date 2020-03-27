Worker at Brookdale Senior Living in West Lake Hills tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) – An associate at Brookdale Senior Living in West Lake Hills has tested positive for COVID-19. The senior living community said it learned of the positive test Thursday, according to a statement from a company spokesperson.

“We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of the community of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support,” Heather Hunter, a public relations manager with Brookdale, said in an email.

Hunter said the company has followed local and federal health department policies and procedures for contagious illnesses. The associate that tested positive will not be allowed to return until they have tested negative for the virus.

Brookdale West Lake Hills, which is located in West Austin, provides assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing services, according to its website.

COVID-19 is caused by the novel coronavirus and has rapidly spread across the country. There have been over 85,000 confirmed cases in the US. Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions are the most vulnerable to the disease, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control.

