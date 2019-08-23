Work continues on south Austin high school’s parking lot, opening section to students by Labor Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District leaders say they’re close to finishing up work on a section of Bowie High School’s parking lot.

Since June, crews have been working to upgrade the parking lot including construction of a new parking garage that will feature tennis courts on top.

“It was just limited, there are very few schools, not just in Austin but in any district, where there is an abundance of parking,” Bob Cervi, the district’s executive director of construction management and facilities said.

The 2017 bond project will add more than 300 new parking spaces next year. In the meantime, school leaders have partnered with nearby churches — Bethany Lutheran Church and Westoak Woods Baptist Church — for parking solutions.

“Lots of cars, lots of kiddos, lots of parents,” Bill Knippa, a pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church said. “We are very gratified to be able to be good neighbors and I think they’re good neighbors.”

While construction is underway and ‘Parking Lot A’ opens, only teachers can park on campus. Students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride the bus.

“We’ve added two bus routes to Bowie as a whole and they are monitoring that daily to see if we need to change. modify, add, (or) delete routes,” Cervi said.

This year, Bowie issued 536 parking permits to students. Around 130 will get to use the new ‘Parking Lot A,’ and the rest will be divided between the churches.

The project is divided into two phases. Phase 1 consisting of the parking lot improvements and a new parking garage. Phase 2 will begin next year, following the completion of the parking garage. It will include additions and renovations to the athletics and fine arts facilities.