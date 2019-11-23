Work begins on specially adapted home for Purple Heart hero

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — During his first combat deployment in 2014, Army Sergeant David Guzman’s vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Taji, Iraq.

Guzman lost the use of his right foot, suffered hearing loss in his right ear and sustained other injuries from the explosion.

Today, Homes For Our Troops kicked off the building of Guzman’s new specially adapted custom home. The celebration was in Wimberley where his new house will be built.

The home will feature more than 40 special adaptations including wider doorways, a roll-in shower and special kitchen amenities.

Guzman, who received a Purple Heart, fell in love with cooking while he was in recovery. He is now a professional chief and prepares meals for other Purple Heart recipients.

Courtesy of Homes For Our Troops

HFOT has built over 285 specially adapted homes for veterans nationwide since 2004. There are over 100 veterans in the application process for the program.

