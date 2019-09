AUSTIN (KXAN) — A women in her 40s fell of off her bike at Walnut Creek Park and is being transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

EMS arrived to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon and declared the incident a trauma alert. The patient was extracted using the big wheel.

EMS has cleared the scene and there is no other information available.