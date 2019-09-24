Woman says she was forced to bite a camel’s testicles after it attacked her

(WVLA/NBC News) — A Florida woman is facing criminal trespassing charges after a bizarre encounter with a camel at a Louisiana truck stop.

The woman says she was forced to bite the camel’s testicles in order to escape after she was attacked.

Pamela Bossier, the manager at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete, said the 3-year-old, 600-pound camel is a gentle giant.

Gloria Lancaster, a Florida resident, was chasing her dog when she crawled into the camel’s enclosure at the truck stop.

