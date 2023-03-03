AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County court records showed a woman was convicted of two lesser charges Feb. 23 after a 2019 collision resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in south Austin.

Amanda Kate Overman (Travis County Jail Photo)

Records showed 33-year-old Amanda Overman originally pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and an accident involving death, but instead, she received a conviction for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

The sentence for both convicted charges included two years with community service of 100 hours.

A previous felony charge for intoxication manslaughter was dismissed the same day Overman was convicted.