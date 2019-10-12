Woman killed in overnight house fire in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock woman was killed in a house fire early Friday morning.

The Round Rock Fire Department was sent to the scene at the 2600 block of Oak Meadow Dr. off East Messick Loop around 3:15 a.m.

A release from the Round Rock Fire Department said three people were inside and two had made it out by the time firefighters arrived, but one person was still unaccounted for.

Firefighters located the woman who was inside the room where the fire started and she was removed from the house at 3:22 a.m. She was unresponsive and emergency medics attempted CPR at the scene and she was taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock where she was pronounced dead.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 17 minutes and keep it contained to one room.

No one else was injured.

Round Rock arson investigators are working with police to identify the cause.