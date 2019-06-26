Woman killed after auto-pedestrian collision in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to San Marcos police.

The pedestrian was identified by police as Katherine Arcillia Morgan of San Marcos and the driver of the pickup truck was Michael James Gorzik, also of San Marcos.

Police say at about 12:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, they received a call about a major auto-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Aquarena Springs Drive and Thorpe Lane.

When responding units arrived at the scene, they found Morgan lying in the roadway unresponsive and not breathing. Officials attempted to give medical aid to Morgan but determined that her injuries were beyond life-saving measures.

Justice of the Peace JoAnne Prado responded and pronounced her deceased at approximately 2:00 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered and next of kin has been notified, according to San Marcos police.

Witnesses reported that Morgan first crossed Aquarena Springs Drive, but then immediately turned around and walked into traffic. Witnesses stated the pickup truck was given a green light and the driver had no time to respond to Morgan.

Officials said that Gorzik had no signs of being intoxicated or under the influence. Gorzik was also driving under the speed limit at 45 mph.

No criminal or traffic charges are expected to be filed after this incident. This is the fifth fatality for San Marcos in 2019, according to San Marcos police.