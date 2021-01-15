Woman in viral video throwing smoothie at Texas store employee arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman who was seen on video throwing a drink at a smoothie store employee in early January has been arrested.

Pamela Underwood, 45, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police allege that on Jan. 4, Underwood became upset at an employee at Tropical Smoothie, located in the Fountains of Farrah shopping center, when the employee reportedly touched her cellphone while assisting Underwood.

Underwood demanded a refund, using racially charged language, from the employee, who complied. Underwood then threw her smoothie at the employee, striking the employee in the shoulder and chest area.

The incident was caught on video, which then went viral — you can view the incident below. Disclaimer: The video below contains graphic language that may disturb some viewers.

Underwood was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where she is being held on a $3,000 bond.