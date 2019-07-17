Woman found dead near FM1431 bridge on Lake LBJ identified

Live Now
Photo: Yoojin Cho/KXAN

LLANO COUNTY, TX (KXAN) — A woman that died near the confluence of the Colorado River and Llano River on Lake LBJ last week has been identified.

50-year-old Karen Rodgers Mykleby from Lubbock, Texas suffered a medical emergency and succumbed to that emergency causing her death, according to an autopsy and Steve Lightfoot from Travis Parks and Wildlife.

Kingsland volunteer firefighters said they responded to the call on Thursday afternoon, July 11 and pulled the woman’s body out of the water.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said it is trying to piece together what led to this “water-related” accident. They said the woman was wearing a personal flotation device, and they found a jet ski nearby.

